DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

