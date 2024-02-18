DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

