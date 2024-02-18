DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $293.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day moving average is $399.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

