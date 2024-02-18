DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

