DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $12.05 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 126,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

