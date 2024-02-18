DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,464 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

