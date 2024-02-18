DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,210 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.