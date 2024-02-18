DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 181,443 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $126,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

