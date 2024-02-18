DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 102,845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

