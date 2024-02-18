DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,473,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,334,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $650.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $673.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.