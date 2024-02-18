DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $94.19 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

