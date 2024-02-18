DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,465 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.