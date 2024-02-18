DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 134,978 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,978 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

