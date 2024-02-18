DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 134,978 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,978 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.