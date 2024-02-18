DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,357 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 10.8% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,502,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 78.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 41.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $358.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $364.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

