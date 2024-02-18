DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,693 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 209,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $267.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.