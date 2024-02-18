DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,693 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

