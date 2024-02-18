DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $219.35 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

