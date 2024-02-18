DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,152 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of NIO worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after buying an additional 879,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.