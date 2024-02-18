DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,295 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 138.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.03.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

