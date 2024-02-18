DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 866 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $161.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $164.09. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

