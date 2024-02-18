DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

