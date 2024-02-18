DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,406 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.39% of Flowers Foods worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLO opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.