Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $55.54 Average PT from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 289,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

