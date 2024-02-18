Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,451 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

