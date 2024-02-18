dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Raised to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on dentalcorp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

