Desjardins Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 11.9 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

D.UN stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$261.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

