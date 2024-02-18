Deutsche Bank AG Buys 26,387 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Super Micro Computer worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $47,855,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 20.0 %

SMCI stock opened at $803.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $1,077.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.20.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

