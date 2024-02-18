Deutsche Bank AG Buys 37,733 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

