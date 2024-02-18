Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $235.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.54. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

