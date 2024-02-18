Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Teradyne worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

