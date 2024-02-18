Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 302,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.