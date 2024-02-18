Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $228.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

