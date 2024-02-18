Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.33% of Stride worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $3,093,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 38.1% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stride by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE LRN opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.