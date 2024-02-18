Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.48 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

