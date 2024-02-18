Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Globant worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,388,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

