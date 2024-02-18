Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 170,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $325.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.