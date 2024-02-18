Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.64 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Amcor worth $31,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.6 %

Amcor Announces Dividend

AMCR opened at $9.04 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

