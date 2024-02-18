Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.66 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,198,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,530,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 355,142 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 47.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

