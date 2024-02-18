Deutsche Bank AG Has $34.90 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Paper were worth $34,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.80 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

