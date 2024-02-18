Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.73% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $31,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after buying an additional 756,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.