Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 402,098 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Invesco worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.