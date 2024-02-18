Deutsche Bank AG Sells 302,786 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 302,786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Marathon Oil worth $32,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

