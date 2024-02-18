Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,925 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TDY opened at $432.26 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.