Deutsche Bank AG Sells 409,761 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409,761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Incyte worth $33,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

