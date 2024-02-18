Deutsche Bank AG Sells 42,810 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $27,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 629,300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 69.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

ET stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

