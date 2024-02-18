Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,612 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,612 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of J opened at $147.54 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

