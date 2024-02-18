Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,516 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.29% of Nomad Foods worth $34,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 41.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 160.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.95 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

