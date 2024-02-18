Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $20.32 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $179.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.