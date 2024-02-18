DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DBRG opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

